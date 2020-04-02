Pima County: Core functions remain open, operating with changes

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. -- Core functions of Pima County remain open. However, many departments have changed hours of operation, switched to online or telephonic services, or require appointments.

These service changes are done in compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 30 Stay Home Executive Order, which has limited services available to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Department has consolidated clinic operations and has temporarily closed North Clinic, located at 3550 N. First Ave., and East Clinic, located at 6920 E. Broadway. Certain essential services offered at these clinics will be provided at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center, located at 1493 W. Commerce Court.

Services at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center will be provided on a limited basis. Walk-in appointments have been suspended. Some services can be completed telephonically (e.g., prescription refills). All patients must call to schedule an appointment. The Health Department will screen patients at the clinic for symptoms of COVID-19, however, COVID-19 testing is not provided.

To schedule an appointment for immunizations, sexually transmitted infection testing, family planning, and well-woman health checks or for additional information about services at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center, call (520) 724-7900.

Additional Pima County Health Department service changes:

Vital Records: staff will process birth and death certificates requests online and through mail-in requests only. Contact information is available here.

Consumer Health and Food Safety (CHFS): Restaurant and food service inspections will continue to protect public health.

A complete list of County service limitations and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.

