HSSAZ to hold pet food donation drive

TUCSON - A local animal shelter is asking for the public's support amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is holding a pet food donation drive for families in need.

"We are asking for contributions of unopened pet food that we will then pass out at our monthly pet food distribution date," the shelter said.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at HSSA Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Rd and HSSA Thrift Store, 5311 E. Speedway Blvd.

For more information, visit www.HSSAZ.org