Einstein Bros. Bagels launches Family Meals, available for pick up due to coronavirus

TUCSON – Einstein Bros. Bagels is launching a meals program to “reduce at-home stress” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Family Meals are available now through take-out. You can order using the Einstein Bros. app or by calling your local store.

Courtesy: Einstein Bro. Bagels

Here are the meals:

Hot & Ready Brunch Box: Feeds six to eight people, $29.99

A made-to-order box for families looking for a treat after a hard week of working from home and/or home schooling, this box includes six fresh-baked bagels, one tub of shmear, three egg sandwiches cut in half (one Farmhouse, two Bacon & Cheddar), four blueberry muffins and four twice-baked hash browns.

Take & Make Pizza Bagel Kit: Feeds six people, $9.99

With this easy-to-make pizza kit, parents no longer need to dream of the day kids make dinner. The kit includes all of the ingredients needed to make six Cheese Pizza Bagel slices and six Pepperoni Pizza Bagel slices, giving kids a fun activity and their parents a break.

Take & Make Bagel Deli Kit: Feeds six people, $29.99

Guests can set up a sandwich shop in their kitchen and have the family build their own fresh-baked bagel sandwiches for less than $5 per person. This kit includes six fresh-baked bagels, plenty of turkey and ham, cheddar cheese, fresh-cut tomato, onion and lettuce, and comes complete with mayonnaise and mustard packets.

To find the location nearest you, visit https://locations.einsteinbros.com/.