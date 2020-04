Arizona Pest Control is now offering disinfectant services to businesses and homes with Nisus DSV.

DSV has been certified by the EPA to kill COVID-19. It is also certified to kill the following pathogens on hard surfaces.

Human coronavirus, hantavirus, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C virus, Type 1 Virus (ATCC VR 260), HIV-1, Influenza A, Influenza A H1N1 Virus.

For more information, visit www.azpest.com or call 520.886-7378.