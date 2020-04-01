Tucson clean up company fights the coronavirus

TUCSON – One Tucson cleaning service business is doing its best to fight the spread and threat of the coronavirus.



Bio-One is a hazardous material clean up company that usually deals with crime scene clean up.

However, they want the Tucson community to know they have the resources to keep the coronavirus at bay in your home, office, or other affected areas.

“We're sitting on about 2,500 gallons of EPA approved chemical to fight the coronavirus,” said David Scott, owner of Bio-One Tucson. “As well as we have a couple of hundred suits, masks, filter for respirators.”

For more information, visit https://www.bioonetucson.com/