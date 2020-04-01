TPD warns of COVID-19 scam after false incident shared on Rita Ranch Facebook Forum

TUCSON - The community were advised of a phishing and pharming scam after an individual recently shared a suspicious post about COVID-19 on the Rita Ranch Forum, Tucson Police Department released Wednesday.

According to TPD, in a suspicious post, a person posted a message about a physical fight involving COVID-19 on the Facebook forum. Officials say the post claimed there were several casualties of COVID-19 reported in the incident and SWAT crews are dispatched to the scene.

The post also provided a link, with an alleged link claiming to have more information about the event.

Police confirmed that nothing stated on the post was proven to be true.

According to TPD, the link may have been used to " download a virus or capture personal information from those who clicked on the link ."

Officials say residents are advised to not click on links from unknown origins.

According to TPD, there also have been cases across the country of scammers claiming to be members of the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. TPD said the scammers would attempt to sell fake Coronavirus cures, fake N95 masks or COVID-19 test kits.

With Wednesday marking April Fools' Day, residents are advised to be extra vigilant of posts on social media during this time.