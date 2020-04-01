Pima County: Spraying alcohol or chlorine over body WILL NOT kill COVID-19, can be harmful

TUCSON - After rumors spread across the community that spraying alcohol or chlorine over your body can kill COVID-19, Pima County Health Department released a Public Safety Announcement Wednesday disproving this rumor.

According to the health department, spraying alcohol, chlorine or other "bacteria-cleaning" substances will not kill viruses that have already entered an individual's body.

As COVID-19, a respiratory virus, infects individuals by entering a person through their noses, eyes or mouth, health officials said spraying cleaning substances over your body can cause more harm than benefits.

According to PCHD, cleaning substances "can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes." While those substances can be help disinfect surfaces, they are not ideal products for use on the body.