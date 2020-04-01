No confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at Arizona correctional facilities

TUCSON - Arizona Department of Corrections and Re-Entry released Wednesday that there are no known cases of COVID-19 at its facilities.

In a release shared Monday afternoon, ADCRRs said of there more than 42,000 inmate population, 34 inmates were tested for the deadly disease that is rapidly spreading across the globe. Of those cases, 29 returned negative. The results of the remaining five tests are currently pending.

In addition, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 at Pima County Jail at this time.

“I am tremendously grateful for the great work the men and women of ADCRR do each day across the department to protect the community and do our part to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADCRR Director, David Shinn.

According to ADCRR officials, its staff is currently equipped with enough Personal Protective Equipment to appropriately respond to a potential situation, despite the nationwide shortage.

ADCRR has also implemented measures including spending inmate visitation, routinely checking staff for flu-like symptoms, suspending outside work details, isolation of inmates experiencing flu-like symptoms, suspension of routine inmate movement, and finalizing measures to strategically control admissions at its facilities.