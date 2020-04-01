Local dry cleaning company offering free service for medical scrubs, masks of first responders

TUCSON – A Tucson dry cleaning company is doing what they can to help first responders on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

Staff at Mendel's Wife the Tailor, part of Sparkle Cleaners, have been busy.

They've churned out several hundred masks in just the past 72 hours - and more are on the way.

Sparkle will also clean masks and scrubs for free for those who need it the most.

"We know those front lines are working long hours. They're tired, they don't have time to do laundry when they're done," said Heath Bowlin, owner of Sparkle Cleaners. "So, if we can help take away that, we feel good about it."

The masks and scrubs wash and fold service are free for first responders but, donations are also greatly appreciated.