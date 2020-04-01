LATEST: 1,413 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, 29 deaths

PHOENIX - Health officials reported Wednesday morning that there are 1,413 COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Two hundred and seventeen of those cases are reported in Pima County.

Officials also reported 29 deaths in connection to the virus.

Five hundred and seventeen cases are people between the ages of 20-44.

On March 31, Gov. Doug Ducey's 'Stay-at-Home' order went into effect at 5 p.m. The governor wants Arizonans to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order stands until April 30.

STAY TUNED: On Thursday, Ducey is scheduled to answer COVID-19 questions during a town hall conversation. The broadcast will "air commercial-free at 6 p.m." on News 4 Tucson.

ABOUT COVID-19:

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms are thought to appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, or difficulty breathing. Those considered at highest risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where the virus is spreading, or individuals in close contact with a person who is diagnosed as having COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating, and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, please stay home. Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, please do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible. If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19, https://www.azdhs.gov/ or call 520-626-6016.