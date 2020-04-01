Grand Canyon National Park closes in response to COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Grand Canyon National Park has been officially closed in response to COVID-19 concerns shortly after National Park Service officials received a closure recommendation from the Coconino County Health and Human Services Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the park was under received some push to close the park after a man who lives at a dorm in Grand Canyon Village tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Associated Press on March 31.

The park was closed effective immediately, according to Grand Canyon officials.

"The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service will continue to follow the guidance of state and local health officials in making determinations about our operations," Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said. "As soon as we received the letter from the Health and Human Services Director and Chief Health Officer for Coconino County recommending the closure of Grand Canyon National Park, we closed the park."

According to officials, the park will be closed until further notice.

