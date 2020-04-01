Ducey: New order allows telemedicine for animals

PHOENIX – Pets can now be examined by their veterinarians through telemedicine, according to the office of Gov. Doug Ducey.

The executive order ensures that pet owners don’t have to leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterinarians will be able to provide medical services to animals, while the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing measures.

The order also prevents vets from charging more for telemedicine than for an office or in-person visit, according to a news release.

Under the order:

The use of telemedicine may be used by licensed veterinarians in Arizona;

The Arizona State Veterinary Medical Board may establish reasonable requirements and parameters for telehealth services including recordkeeping, but such requirements and parameters may not be more restrictive or less favorable to providers than are required for veterinary medical services delivered in-person;

And veterinary providers cannot not charge more for a telemedicine visit than they would for an in-person visit.

The order takes effect Wednesday and remains in effect throughout the state’s Public Health Emergency.

View the Executive Order expanding veterinary telemedicine HERE.



For more information, visit ArizonaTogether.org.