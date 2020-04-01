COVID-19 death toll rises to 10 in Pima County

TUCSON - The COVID-19 death toll in Pima County has risen to 10, accoring to the latest numbers released by Pima County Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest numbers in the state regarding positive cases of COVID-19, reporting that Pima County alone has 217 confirmed cases of the disease.

While details about the latest cases have not yet been released, Pima County reported that there were 10 deaths in the county, last reporting six deaths on Sunday.

According to the new data, there are currently 35 people hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Of those, 13 are in the ICU.

For the latest numbers, visit webcms.pima.gov.