2 Pascua Yaqui Tribe members die due to COVID-19

TUCSON – Two Pascua Yaqui Tribe members died due to complications of the COVID-19 virus, the Tribe said on Wednesday.

According to the Tribe, the two women lived off the Reservation.

"As such, the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division will be working cooperatively with the Pima County Health Department to perform the necessary notifications," the Tribe said in a news release.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division continues to perform limited testing on the Reservation.