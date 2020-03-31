Walmart to begin temperature checks; make masks, gloves available

One of the largest retailers is taking new safety measures to protect its employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post, Walmart announced Tuesday that they will begin temperature checks for all employees before their shifts. They will also have masks and gloves available for employees who want to wear them.

Associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work, however, they will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment. Walmart says associates will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

To better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks: https://t.co/igHAh7JZk5 pic.twitter.com/LZY4GvU0r7 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 31, 2020

Walmart asks its employees to remember three numbers: 6, 20, and 100.

6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.

20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.

And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.

The new steps are added to other significant operational changed the retailer had already implemented, including closing overnight for cleaning, installation of sneeze guards at checkout and using wipes and sprayers for cars.