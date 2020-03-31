UArizona to host COVID-19 webinars

TUCSON — The public is invited to join a series of virtual discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic, led by University of Arizona experts.

The first webinar in the three-part series will cover current best practices to control the spread of the virus. It will include five experts from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health:

Kacey Ernst , associate professor and program director of epidemiology

Katherine Ellingson, epidemiology and biostatistics assistant professor

Kelly Reynolds, professor and chair of the Community, Environment and Policy Department and director of the Environment, Exposure Science and Risk Assessment Center

Kristen Pogreba-Brown, epidemiology and biostatistics assistant professor and director of the Student Aid for Field Epidemiology Response team

, epidemiology and biostatistics assistant professor and director of the Student Aid for Field Epidemiology Response team Zhao Chen, epidemiology and biostatistics distinguished professor and department chair

The second webinar will be hosted by the College of Medicine and will discuss the biology, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. Participants include:

Dr. Monica Kraft , Robert and Irene Flinn Professor of Medicine and Department of Medicine chair

Dr. Joshua Lee, executive physician for Banner – University Medical Center Tucson

The third webinar, hosted by the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, will feature six experts, including center founder and director Dr. Andrew Weil, and will focus on integrative strategies to supplement public health methods to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to Weil, presenters include:

Dr. Ann Marie Chiasson , director of the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine and an associate professor of clinical medicine in the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

Dr. Randy Horowitz, medical director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

Dr. Esther Sternberg, Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine research director, Andrew Weil Endowed Chair for Research in Integrative Medicine, and founding director of the UArizona Institute on Place, Wellbeing and Performance

Dr. Victoria Maizes, executive director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, clinical professor of medicine and public health, and the Andrew Weil Endowed Chair in Integrative Medicine

, executive director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, clinical professor of medicine and public health, and the Andrew Weil Endowed Chair in Integrative Medicine Lise Alschuler, professor of clinical medicine and assistant director of the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine

"We hope these sessions will serve as a platform for sharing information, as well as developing global strategies and collaborations regarding the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19," said Brent White, vice provost for global affairs and dean of global campuses.

The webinar series, organized by University of Arizona Global, was originally designed to share information with UArizona faculty, staff and students at microcampuses across the globe who are looking for guidance during this unprecedented time. However, the webinars are also open to the public.

SCHEDULE



Wednesday, April 1, 10-11:30 a.m.; Friday, April 3, 9:30-11 a.m.; Tuesday, April 7, 9:30-11 a.m.

Webinar links: https://global.arizona.edu/covid-19-resources

Participants are encouraged to ask questions before each webinar, as well as during each session.