Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you're not sick with the new coronavirus, should you wear a mask in public?

Global health officials say no. And amid a shortage of masks, the U.S. is sticking with that advice.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday anyone concerned meanwhile could wear a scarf. Worldwide, the top priority for masks goes to health workers, who are in close contact with patients.

Masks are also recommended for the sick. The World Health Organization has insisted there is no proven benefit for the general population even if there weren't a shortage.