Local law enforcement agencies take unified front to combat COVID-19

TUCSON - After Gov. Doug Ducey issued a "Stay-At-Home" order to help combat the COVID-19 spread throughout the state, several local law enforcement organizations a joint message to the community Tuesday.

In that message, the departments discussed the importance of unity and a joint approach when dealing with COVID-19.

From sharing contingency plans to increasing general communication, the departments who participated in the joint collaboration efforts include Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Marana Police Department, South Tucson Police Department, Sahuarita Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the University of Arizona Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Tucson Airport Authority, Pascua Yaqui Police, Pima Community College Police Department and the Tohono O'Odham Nation Police.

PCSD announced Tuesday morning that it will hold a press conference to answer questions about the department's response to Ducey's "Stay-At-Home" order.

The press conference is scheduled to be shared on its Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Sheriff Napier will be discussing Governor Ducey's Executive Order- Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. If you... Posted by Pima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

TPD shared its plans Monday on how it will address this order. The department said it is ready to enforce social distancing using state statutes, red tag ordinance, or possible new ordinances with the help of the city attorney and the mayor and council.