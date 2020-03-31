Federal virus rescue plan could pump $4.2B into Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus aid plan is expected to send an estimated $4.2 billion into Arizona, including $2.8 billion to help the state and big cities and counties and new money for K-12 schools and public universities.

The figures were released by the Legislature's budget analysts, who went through the massive package to determine its benefits to Arizona.

The state alone is expected to get $1.55 billion to deal with the effects of the virus, although it isn't clear if the money could be used to offset expected revenue losses. The cities of Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa and Maricopa and Pima counties would receive about $1.3 billion.

But towns, cities and counties of less than 500,000 population, would not get direct aid.

Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule, who leads the city of 1,200 that has essentially shut its tourism industry, knew what was coming when he spoke of the rescue plan before it was signed by President Donald Trump last Friday.

"By the time it gets to Tombstone there isn't anything left," Escapule said. "It all goes to the state of Maricopa and Pima."

The plan also sends direct aid to most Arizonans in the form of a $1,200 check for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year or $2,400 for couples earning $150,000 or less. Parents get an additional $500 per child.

The biggest direct payments will go to the unemployed, who will receive an additional $600 per week for four months on top of the maximum state payment of $240. That state payment is among the lowest in the nation.

The totals for direct payments and increased unemployment pay aren't included in the $4.2 billion total estimated by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee's staff released late last week. Unemployment filings have soared, with new filings totaling nearly 120,000 in the past two weeks as businesses shut down. The state was averaging about 3,500 filings a week before the crisis hit.

Other payments would go to universities ($280 million), K-12 schools ($286 million) and a school fund controlled by Gov. Doug Ducey ($68 million). There also is $560 million for transportation projects and a series of much smaller pots of cash to support specialized programs.

Small businesses will also get forgivable loans.

The money will start flowing as the state adjusts to a stay-at-home order issued by Ducey on Monday and local governments start to close more services. The order allows people to go to work, the doctor or grocery stores and exempts a long list of essential services that can remain open.

The city of Phoenix announced late Monday it would close park playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts but not green spaces and walking areas. Ducey has specifically called for recreation areas to remain open.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, as does Ducey's stay-at-home order. State officials on Monday also announced that Arizona schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The Arizona Department of Health Services added four new virus deaths to their count on Tuesday, bringing the total to 24.

The state has now tallied 1,289 cases across all 15 counties.

The entire state is under Ducey's order to close bars and movie theaters and restaurants to all but takeout service.

A virus outbreak at a Tucson nursing home has sickened 24 residents and three employees as of Monday, said Jeanine L'Ecuyer, a spokeswoman for Sapphire of Tucson Nursing Care and Rehabilitation. She said the facility put in place visitor restrictions and strict infection control plans on March 12 and has no idea how the virus made its way into the facility.

In other developments, Arizona has now received 75% of its share of personal protective equipment from the strategic national stockpile. Ducey's office said the state has received more than 1.2 million masks, gowns and gloves and counties are distributing them to hospitals.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Associated Press journalist Paul Davenport in Phoenix contributed to this report.