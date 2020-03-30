PPE, medical supply donations needed at Banner Health

TUCSON - Banner Health is requesting community assistance after the company announced Monday that it will be accepting donations of personal protective equipment and medical supplies at its office in Tucson.

According to officials, Banner Health will only be accepting donations that are unused and are in unopened, sealed boxes or containers at the Banner Home Health Office located at 565 E. River Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

People who wish to donate are advised to pack their items in their trunk. When they arrive at the office, they are asked to pull up to the donation line, stay in their car and keep their windows rolled up. Volunteers at the site will then open the trunk and unload the items.

The needed items are listed below.

Masks (N95 and Surgical/Procedural)

Disinfecting wipes (Clorox, Lysol, other brands)

Alcohol-based cleaning wipes such Sani-cloth wipes

Non-sterile gloves (nitrile)

Protective face shields or goggles that can be worn over glasses

Isolation or surgical gowns

Shoe covers

Non-perfumed hand sanitizer appropriate for use in a clinical setting, with greater than 60% ethanol alcohol or 70% isopropanol (No gels containing glitter, please)

Paper towels

Liquid hand soap

Homemade masks for optional social-comfort use by Banner’s health care workers (Note these cannot be worn by those providers who are directly caring for COVID-19 patients, nor those in any procedure rooms or isolation areas.

Officials say the donated items will be distributed to Banner Health facilities across the state.

Banner authorities said residents should only donate PPE and health items that are not needed or essential to preserve the health of the individuals and their families.

Monetary donations can also be made at give.bannerhealth.com.