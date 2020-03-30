LATEST: 1,157 cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, 20 deaths

TUCSON - There are 1,157 reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to newly released data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

One hundred and eighty-seven of those cases are reported in Pima County.

As of Monday at 9 a.m., 20 deaths in connection to the virus have been reported.

After Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, city, county and education officials have been implementing protocols to help prevent a potential spread of the contagious disease.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms are thought to appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, or difficulty breathing. Those considered at highest risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where the virus is spreading, or individuals in close contact with a person who is diagnosed as having COVID-19.

The best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Public health officials advise residents that flu and other respiratory diseases are circulating in the community, and are recommending everyone get a flu shot and follow basic prevention guidelines.

If you have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating, and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, please stay home. Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, please do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible. If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19 or call 520-626-6016.