Judge mulls request to release migrant children over COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says she doesn't want a sudden, large-scale release of immigrant children from U.S. government custody but wants to know why they're still being held as the coronavirus spreads. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said Friday she wants to be sure immigrant children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone are released to suitable sponsors in an orderly fashion.

She didn't immediately issue a final ruling in a teleconferenced hearing that came after immigrant advocates asked her to order the prompt release of children.

Authorities say four migrant children in custody in New York tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as eight staff, contractors or foster parents in New York, Washington and Texas.