Essential businesses under Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order
The essential businesses, which were defined by the Arizona governor March 23 are listed below:
- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies
- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless
- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers
- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more
- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks
- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services
- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses
- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff
- Mail, post, shipping and logistics
- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis and ride-sharing
- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities
- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations
- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services
- Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;
- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services.
Under Monday’s order, Arizonans are also encouraged to improve social connectedness by:
- Maintaining ongoing connections and communication with current social supports and structures such as family, friends, neighbors and other social groups;
- Educating fellow Arizonans on the negative health impacts of social isolation;
- And developing habits and activities that increase resilience, such as physical activity, virtual social gatherings, assisting neighbors, implementing or participating in connection campaigns for at risk populations, and participating in volunteer activities.
Under this policy, essential activities include:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home, residence.
- Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.
- Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.
- Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.
- Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.
- Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.