Essential businesses under Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order

The essential businesses, which were defined by the Arizona governor March 23 are listed below:

Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies

Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless

Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers

Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation

Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks

Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services

Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses

Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff

Mail, post, shipping and logistics

Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses

Transportation, including airlines, taxis and ride-sharing

Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities

Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations

Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services

Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;

Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products

Hotels and motels

Funeral services.

Under Monday’s order, Arizonans are also encouraged to improve social connectedness by:

Maintaining ongoing connections and communication with current social supports and structures such as family, friends, neighbors and other social groups;

Educating fellow Arizonans on the negative health impacts of social isolation;

And developing habits and activities that increase resilience, such as physical activity, virtual social gatherings, assisting neighbors, implementing or participating in connection campaigns for at risk populations, and participating in volunteer activities.

Under this policy, essential activities include: