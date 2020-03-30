Casino Del Sol extends COVID-19 closure to April 30

TUCSON - Casino Del Sol announced Monday that it will extend the closures at its facilities through 8 a.m. April 30.

Back on March 17, Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun announced close its doors starting March 18 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to casino officials, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol made the decision to initially close Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, Estrella at Casino Del Sol, AVA Amphitheater and Sewailo Golf Club from Wednesday at 5 p.m. through April 13 at 8 a.m. in response to the situation surrounding the deadly disease that was first detected in China.

After Gov. Doug Ducey made an executive order for Arizonans to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino made the decision to extend the closures.

"As COVID-19 continues to develop, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol have decided to extend the closure of Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun to continue to keep our guests, staff and community safe," the casino said in a statement. "The tentative reopening date for the properties is now Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. Our team members will continue to be compensated during this time."

