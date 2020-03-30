Agua Caliente Park closed for Easter

TUCSON – As Easter approaches, people may start planning for the holiday. However, things are different this year.

Agua Caliente Park, which for years has been a popular site for family picnics on Easter Sunday, will be closed this year (April 12) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The far eastside park is located at 12325 E. Roger Road.

According to Pima County, in past years, the park has drawn as many as 600 visitors during Easter.

Park gates will be closed and the entrance will be blocked.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will monitor the park and nearby area during the day to ensure that guests remain out of the park.

The park will reopen Monday, April 13, at 7 a.m. Park hours are 7 a.m. to sunset.