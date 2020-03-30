Abuse victims can now complete most protection order requests via phone

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Victims of abuse, stalking, or harassment can now complete most protection order requests by phone during the COVID-19 emergency, according to Pima County officials.

Applicants must start their protection order process online using AZPOINT (Arizona Protective Order Initiation & Notification Tool).

All they need is an email address. AZPOINT is a website accessible from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone. https://azpoint.azcourts.gov/

After the person completes their application in AZPOINT, they will receive a unique reference number.

They can then call the office of the Clerk of Court for any of the three main downtown courts (Superior Court 520-724-3221, Justice Court 520-724-3942, or Tucson City Court 520-791-4971) Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. and provide that reference number.

The Clerk will make sure the applicant meets the requirements for a hearing, then arrange a time for a judge to call them back.

If the petition is granted during the telephonic, on-the-record hearing, the Court will send the Order of Protection out for service the same day. (Requests for up to a 72-hour delay of service can be accommodated.)

More Information:

Both the application and service of a domestic violence Order of Protection are free of charge to the filing party.

The domestic violence Order of Protection will be served by local law enforcement.

Although the initial process of an Injunction Against Harassment can be telephonic, applicants must visit the courthouse to pay their fee (or apply for a fee waiver or deferral) and pick up the injunction paperwork. The plaintiff must also arrange service.

For protection requests after business hours or on weekends, individuals should contact their local law enforcement agency. For the safety and health of the community and court staff, the courts hope to process most protection order requests telephonically. However, the courts will continue to accommodate healthy individuals who visit in person for protection requests.

For those who would like to talk with a victim advocate, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 800-799-7233 and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence is at 800-782-6400.