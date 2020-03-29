Warm weather could slow COVID-19 but experts are unsure

TUCSON - With limited data on the Coronavirus, it is difficult for experts to predict whether or not the heat will drastically affect the viruses ability to spread.

According to the Pima County Health Department when you look at most viruses they are usually affected by colder temperatures, meaning they spread more when it's colder and less when the weather is warmer.

That sentiment was echoed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"The concept that when you're dealing with a respiratory born virus, that when you get from the cold to the warm weather there's a diminution in spread, that is not unreasonable because we see that with influenza," said Fauci.

Due to the lack of data on the Coronavirus, these are projections based off of how previous viruses have reacted.

The health department said that along with social distancing, hopefully the weather could help give reprieve for the spread, ideally giving time to develop a treatment.

"Would that be a new anti-viral? Would that be a vaccine? You know what might that look like if it calms during the summer and it gives us that opportunity that would be huge," said Paula Mandel, Deputy Director Pima County Health Department.

Flattening the curve over the summer would be beneficial to medical experts because many say it could come back in the fall.

"There is a very strong possibility that if it wanes over the summer that we'll see it re-emerge come fall and it may be something that in the future we see re-emerge every other season and maybe a seasonal thing," said Mandel.

Mandel reiterated that because it is so new they wont know what is effective until they have the chance to look over data from the U.S. and the rest of the world.