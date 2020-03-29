First positive test of COVID-19 in Tohono O’odham Nation

The Tohono O'odham Nation announced the first positive case of coronavirus in a tribal member confirmed on Saturday.

"The Nation has been preparing for our first COVID-19 case and there will likely be more to come;" said the Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr.

Norris went on to say, "Tribal citizens should continue practicing the social distancing and hygiene measures that will help us slow the spread of this virus."

In addition to this case, all future cases involving tribal member will be handled by The Tohono O'odham Nation COVID-19 Unified Command.

For information about Arizona's response to COVID-19 you can visit their website http://www.azhealth.gov/COVID19 or you can call the Arizona COVID Hotline 24-hours a day at 844-542-8201.