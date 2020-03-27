Target employee at Rita Ranch distribution center tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - An employee of a local Target distribution site has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Friday afternoon.

According to Target officials, a team member working at the distribution center at 8940 E. Rita Park Dr. is currently under quarantine after the individual tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities said the distribution center has taken precautions to deep clean and sanitize the facility.

The team member was also placed on paid sick leave.

The company said it is working closely with health officials to put the necessary protocols in place to keep the staff at the distribution center safe and healthy.

