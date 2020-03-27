BOGO deal: Sugar Skulls partners with local restaurants

TUCSON – The Tucson Sugar Skulls are offering a buy-one-get-one-free ticket special to customers who order from the team’s restaurant partners through April.

Customers with a minimum order of $20 for take-out or delivery from participating restaurant partners between now and April 30 will receive a voucher to buy up to two tickets and get two free to either of the first two home games of the 2020 season.

The Sugar Skulls season currently is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be able to redeem the vouchers through the team’s online ticket seller, Ticketmaster, or take the voucher to the Sugar Skulls office at Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, and purchase tickets after dates for the first two home games are announced.

In statements by the league last weekend and by the Sugar Skulls on Monday, fans were informed the league expects to continue play in the 2020 season which began the weekend of March 7.

The Sugar Skulls scheduled season opener on March 19 was postponed, and the home games of March 29 and April 11 were officially postponed on Monday.

RELATED: Restaurants open for business during COVID-19

Participating restaurants are those that have remained open and partnered with the Sugar Skulls during the 2019 and/or 2020 seasons. They are:

eegee’s

El Charro

Fat Noodle Ramen House

Hooters

Jimmy’s Pita & Poke

Kon Tiki

Mama Louisa’s

Monsoon’s Tap & Grill

Oregano’s

Planet Sub

Raising Cane’s

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Wilbur’s Grill (Viscount Suite Hotel)

These Dias Mgmt Inc McDonald’s locations: