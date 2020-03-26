Wisconsin Sheriff: Fake cops reportedly going around enforcing COVID-19 orders

(WGBA) Wisconsin enforcement agencies are trying to quell rumors regarding the new "safer at home" order issued by Governor Tony Evers.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said they've had two people impersonating an officer trying to enforce the order, in a way they would not.

The first one happened Tuesday morning. A man pulled over a woman on her way to work and told her she needed to go back home.

"He explained she needed to return home or face a $250 fine," said Captain Jody Lemmens with the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday afternoon, another man walked up to someone in a parking lot demanding to see their certification papers.

This is not how deputies will be enforcing the Governor's order. Lemmens said these situations have only added additional fear.

