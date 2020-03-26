LIST: Companies hiring during the coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has rapidly changed the world -- thousands of people have been laid off, businesses have shut down, and the demand for essential goods and food has skyrocketed.

Here is a list of companies that are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart | Courtesy: JeepersMedia Walmart

Walmart will be hiring 150,000 associates, these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers (DCs) and fulfillment centers (FCs). To apply to work for Walmart, visit the company’s careers site.

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network. Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

Dollar General is hiring up to 50,000 employees by the end of April. Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here.

CVS plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

MGN

PepsiCo also announced it will hire 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline employees across the U.S. in the coming months. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Photo: Papa John's International, Inc.

Papa John’s is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. To learn more or apply, visit https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.

Photo: Purplellamas01 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

Domino's is hiring full-time and part-time positions. Open store positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

Pizza Hut and its franchisees are hiring, with more than 30,000 open positions currently available nationwide. Those who are interested in applying for a position can visit jobs.pizzahut.com.

Photo: Omio Asad / CC BY 3.0

7‑Eleven, Inc. is hiring as many as 20,000 new store employees. Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at careers.7‑Eleven.com or inquire at their local store.

Photo: David Guo / CC BY 2.0

Albertsons Companies will fill 30,000 jobs as it responds to increased store traffic due to the COVID-19 emergency. The chain partnered with 17 companies to offer part-time jobs to their furloughed employees. Learn more here.



