First confirmed COVID-19 case reported at Davis-Monthan after civil servant tests positive for virus

TUCSON - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base announced Thursday its first confirmed case of COVID-19 after the test results of a civil servant returned positive.

According to DM officials, the individual, who was assigned to the 309 Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, is currently undergoing observation and treatment. Authorities say the civil servant was last reported at the base March 19.

The base is currently at Health Protection level Charlie, which was implemented Wednesday.

This Health Protection level recommends individuals at the base to practice social distancing, strict hygiene, refraining physical contact and covering mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.