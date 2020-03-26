AZ National Guard helps Community Food Bank of Southern AZ create emergency food boxes for those in need

TUCSON - 30 service members with the Arizona National Guard spent the whole day Thursday at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, grabbing item after item to create emergency food boxes for those who need is the most.

The service members began their day at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Around noon, they were outside handing out food items to community members inside their cars along with local volunteers.

Rick Worth was one of those local volunteers.

"You know it is our opportunity to give back and that is what this is about," said Worth. "We are in strange times and we have to help each other out."

However, many of the volunteers are seniors and are advised to stay home during the Coronavirus.

The National Guard is stepping in after Gov. Doug Ducey's activation.

"People are super appreciative of it," said Worth.

Deliah Cruz is one of those people.

Cruz drove her mom to the food bank to get an emergency food box.

"I have never been through this before and I am going to be 60," said Cruz. "I have never been through this but I am bringing her to help her out and they are helping her out. It is helping out a lot of people."

All of the 30 service members who volunteered Thursday are from the Tucson area.

"This is why most of them join the National Guard," said Arizona National Guard SPC. John Randall. "This is why they serve, to give back to the local community and there is really no better way than to give back in this time of need of basic necessity, especially in so much uncertainty in the outside world."

Randall also said that he and the AZ National Guard can provide stability.

The Arizona National Guard will be back at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Friday to fill the remaining empty bags with food and help bring a smile to the community.