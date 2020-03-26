100 Club offers mental health apps to help first responders during COVID-19 crisis

A local non-profit is providing first responders with mental health resources as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 100 Club of Arizona is offering two mobile apps for at-risk first responders and their families.

The Bulletproof and Fireproof apps provide comprehensive information, resources and referrals to help users with their mental health, physical goals, relationships and long-term financial stability.

There is a Telehealth option for those who prefer to speak to a provider remotely – this option is especially needed for those who work odd hours, live in rural locations or who are currently quarantined. The private, confidential apps are available to users 24/7.

The Bulletproof app is available now, free of charge, for any iPhone or Android device. Fireproof will be available via the App Store or Google Play next month.

“Recent studies have found we’re losing more first responders to suicide than in the line of duty,” says Angela Harrolle, 100 Club of Arizona CEO. “In Arizona, we lost 12 first responders to suicide in 12 months beginning in 2019. That’s why getting easy access to resources into the hands of first responders is so important to us at the 100 Club.”

To learn more, visit 100club.org.