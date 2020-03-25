UArizona consolidates dorms to provide better services to on-campus students

TUCSON - A total of 627 students have told the University of Arizona that they plan to stay on campus through the end of the semester.

The University of Arizona asked all students who could leave campus housing to do so in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, those who could not find better arrangements have been allowed to stay and now the university is consolidating these remaining students to a few dorms.

"By consolidating them into two dorms, having their own private rooms will allow us to service them making sure they're safe," said Dana Robbins-Murray, Director of Administrative Services for UArizona Housing, "helping them with their health if they have any issues instead of having to go all across campus."

So far, four University of Arizona community members have tested positive for COVID-19, however, recent actions taken by the university to stem the spread has calmed those on campus.

"The university has definitely taken a lot of measures to try and protect students and staff so I'm a little less worried," said Claire Krob, a sophomore staying on campus.

Students have already been asked to start packing up and once moved into the new dorms, it will allow the university to provide services to them more easily.

"We're providing food service for these students," said Robbins-Murray, "and so by putting them in one or two dorms it allows us to get the food to them quicker and fresher."

Krob said that she couldn't go back to her home in Phoenix but she's not worried because she believes UArizona is doing the right things for those still living in the dorms.

"I feel like the U of A is handling it the best they can, I mean it's a crazy time and no one really knows what to do," said Krob. "There's no, like, handbook for this and so everyone is just trying to make the best of the situation that they can."

The first group of students will start moving into their new rooms this Friday and the university says they hope to get all of the students moved as soon as possible.