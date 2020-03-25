Trump urges Congress to move on COVID-19 rescue packages

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is imploring Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay.

Senate leaders are trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.

Both parties' leaders are pushing for quick passage so they can get the legislation to the House and freed up for the country.

But several conservative Republican senators want late changes. They say the bill as written could provide an incentive for companies to lay off workers.

