Pima County: COVID-19 test kits are ‘not available as we would like it to be’

TUCSON - Pima County advised residents Wednesday to not visit COVID-19 drive-thru clinics unless an appointment is made after county officials learned that they did not receive as many testing kits as expected.

Arizona Department of Health Services released Monday morning that Pima County has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the overall state total rising to more than 400. Of those cases, there has been one confirmed death.

"It is not that the labs haven't ramped up their capacity to test. They have been and will continue to do so. Now, the health care community is in short supply of the test kits they need to take samples," said Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department. "We saw this coming a few weeks ago. We submitted our own order. Right before we got it, it was canceled out from under us."

According to England, the county has been working with the University of Arizona to help increase its resources for testing for COVID-19.

Despite this, England said this will cause some delays with testing for COVID-19 in the county.

With this in mind, the director of the Pima County Health Department said the testing kits will prioritize patients, front-line workers and people who are experiencing systems and live in congregate settings.

"When you see drive-thru testing come up, know that it is not 'come one, come all.' You need to register ahead of time. Banner is setting this up by appointment," he said. "More testing are coming. It is not as available as we would like it to be."

For more information, visit pima.gov/COVID19.