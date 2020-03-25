Phoenix Children’s Hospital physician tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX – A physician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Wednesday morning on Twitter.

In a statement, the hospital said the physician treated one patient in clinic on Friday and did not examine any other patients in person last week.

At this time, we can verify that a member of our team has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee followed best practices and is recuperating at home. No patients, families or fellow employees were exposed to the virus, per local and federal health authorities. — Phoenix Children's (@PhxChildrens) March 25, 2020

“The provider was not symptomatic while working on Friday and adhered to best practices, which included standard precautions, for infection control,” Phoenix Children’s said.

Phoenix Children’s says the family and other staff members who had contact with the physician have been notified.

According to the hospital, the doctor began showing symptoms late Friday evening, March 20, while off-duty.

A test for the coronavirus was performed that came back positive.

The doctor is reportedly self-isolating and recovering at home.

The hospital says it is believed the doctor was exposed to the virus in a community setting.

