Fund created to help provide community relief from COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - A new fund was created by United Way of Tucson and Southern to help Southern Arizona residents through the COVID-19 crisis, the group announced Wednesday.

According to United Way officials, the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 fund was designed to help provide essential items to children, families and seniors during these challenging times.

The fund will provide the community assistance and support with "food access and baby formula, diapers and essential health supplies, rental assistance, utility shortfalls, child care, and other critical services and resources to stabilize families."

The fund will be supported through United Way and its non-profit partners, partner agencies, local foundations, businesses, media, and educational organizations and donations from the community.

“Never has the need been greater for the most vulnerable people in our community... The children, families, and older people who are laid-off, unemployed, low-income, homeless, underinsured, and struggling to make ends meet, are now facing even more hardship. More than 150,000 families and individuals in Southern Arizona are challenged by work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs, and today we strengthen our resolve to assist them. We’re coordinating a three-pronged approach through emergency funding, in-kind support and volunteer services to provide a united support system to those in need." Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

To make a donation, visit unitedwaytucson.org.