Coronado National Forest reducing services in developed recreation sites, shuts down group-use sites

Coronado National Forest (CNF) continues to limit services in developed recreation sites as well as a temporary shutdown of group-use sites over COVID-19 concerns.

The majority of the Forest will remain available to visitors who want to spend time outdoors, campgrounds, day-use sites.

Currently, recreation opportunities in the forest include hiking and biking on trails, dispersed camping and other activities that support social distancing and small groups.

Recreation sites with limited services, which include locked bathrooms and gates will still allow access for individuals and small groups of 10 people or less.

Visitors may walk into the sites for recreational purposes. Restrooms will be locked, and portable toilets will be placed in several busy day-use sites. Group-use sites will be shut down.

The following sites are affected by these changes:

Douglas Ranger District (RD) Restrooms: No restrooms are available to the public Recreation Sites: The remaining campgrounds have individual pull-outs for sites. The South Fork trailhead has a parking lot that is not gated.

Nogales RD Restrooms: Locked and signs posted. Recreation Sites: Gate locked at the upper end of Madera Canyon above the last private parcel. Pena Blanca gate locked by Ruby Road.

Sierra Vista RD Restrooms: Locked Recreation Sites: Brown Canyon Ranch (gate locked). Carr Canyon Road (gate locked). The upper and lower developed camping sites at Parker Canyon Lake (gate locked).

Safford RD Restrooms: Locked. Recreation Sites: Noon Creek campground (shut down).

Santa Catalina RD – Sabino Canyon Restrooms: Locked (Upper Sabino 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) Recreation Sites: Fee booth shut down, fee tubes only Shuttle service suspended Main Sabino Canyon Parking Lot shut down



Santa Catalina RD - Mt Lemmon

Restrooms/Recreation Sites:

Molino Basin Campground (gate and restroom)

Gordon Hirabayashi Campground (gate and restroom)

General Hitchcock Campground (gate and restroom)

Mt. Lemmon Recreation Site day-use area (gate and restroom)

Marshall Gulch Picnic Site (gate and restroom)

Molino Day Use Picnic Area (restroom)

Cypress Picnic Area (restroom)

Middle Bear Picnic Area (restroom)

Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area (restroom)

Lower Bigelow Trailhead (restroom)

Butterfly Trailhead (restroom)

Box Elder Picnic Area (restroom)

Inspiration Rock Picnic Area (restroom)

Loma Linda Picnic Area (restroom)

The following group-use sites are shut down to public access: