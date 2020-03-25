Cochise County reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - Health officials confirmed its second case of COVID-19 in Cochise County Wednesday.

According to officials, a few days after the first confirmed case was reported in the county, county officials released information about the second case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

“It’s important to note that both confirmed cases are related to domestic and overseas travel, but neither case is connected,” said Health Director Carrie Langley. “We want to remind the public that they should adhere to current travel advice from the CDC. Anyone who has recently returned from a trip should self-quarantine for 14 days, self-monitor for symptoms and social distance.”

The county said the second confirmed case involved a female adult who has just returned from overseas travel.

She is currently recovering at home and is under self-isolation.

For more information, visit covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com.