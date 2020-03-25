Banner Health employees make masks for frontline staff

Banner Health employees are volunteering to make face masks for frontline workers.

Members of the Banner Innovation Group will transform sterilization cloth into masks. Their goal is to create 50,000 masks.

According to Banner, the team jumped into action this week. Forty-eight employees volunteer each day to cut, roll, fold and staple as many as 7,000 masks.

Volunteers use "secure sterile wrap," which is a blue cloth usually used to wrap sterilized surgical equipment. The material is said to be 99 percent microbial-resistant.

The collection of masks produced will be distributed to facilities with the greatest need, the hospital said.

