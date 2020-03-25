ADOT message boards encourage stopping the spread of COVID-19

PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Transportation is usually posting witty or funny safety posts on highway boards.

However, this week, the department will use its platform to encourage Arizonans to stop the spread of COVID-19.

ADOT's overhead message boards will rotate messages daily that encourage social distancing, like avoiding crowds and limiting travel, and good hygiene, like washing hands and covering coughs.

The messages will be displayed indefinitely on nearly 300 overhead message boards statewide.

For more information about what Arizona is doing during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit ArizonaTogether.org.