Wedding industry feels impact of COVID-19 outbreak, local venue speaks out

TUCSON - With COVID-19 shutting down public gatherings of more than 10 people, many brides and grooms to-be are having their big day postponed or canceled.

Kingan Gardens, a historic wedding venue in downtown Tucson, started postponing wedding events as soon as the City of Tucson decided to limit public gatherings.

Since then, Kingan Gardens have had to reschedule weddings that have been booked for up to a year and the venue is not sure when they will be hosting again.

"You don't ever want to be the person that has to cancel somebody's wedding that they've been planning for a year, year and a half," said Sheila Millette, owner of Kingan Gardens.

As a small business owner, Millette said mass cancellations could be detrimental to their business, but so far she's has been able to move wedding dates for all of her events.

"We wanted to change it right away, we didn't want to do anything dangerous," Rosemary Bietendorf, who changed her wedding from this April to October. "We didn't want our wedding to be a time of fear and sadness, we want it to be a celebration."

Bietendorf said it was disheartening to change their date but she understands.

As for Millette, she's doing her best to adapt to the changing situation.

"Stay in contact with the brides and grooms, just direct communication talking to them and letting them know what we can and cannot do and that's basically what I'm doing and it's gonna be a day by day struggle," said Millette.

Millette said she's had at least 10 weddings postponed and according to Bietendorf, she and her guests were happy they were able to change their date.

"Everyone completely understood," said Bietendorf. "I think that everyone just wants to be safe and wants everyone to be healthy and okay and everyone really wants to work together as a community."

Kingan Gardens hopes to re-open in April, however, they told News 4 Tucson they will of course follow the guidelines set for public gatherings as they change.