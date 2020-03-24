Stores open for business during COVID-19

Stores open for business during COVID-19Updated
Local Businesses
Centric Photo Processing
Artwork from local artists can be purchased online. To shop, visit centricphoto.com.
Location: 4001 E. Pima St.
Pop-Cycle Shop
Online shopping, doorstep delivery and curbside pick-up. To shop, visit popcycleshop.com or find Pop-Cycle Shop on Facebook.
Location: 422 N. Fourth Ave.
Studio One Arizona Dance Company
Offering virtual dance classes online and on its Facebook page.
Location: 8045 S. Rita Rd.
Tucson Cleaning Specialist LLC
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Telephone Number: 520-861-9175
Your CBD Store Tucson
Open for regular business hours.
Locations: 1529 N. Wilmot Rd., 2643 N. Campbell Ave. #115, 3820 W. River Rd. #120 and 1570 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.