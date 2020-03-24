Sierra Vista City Council meetings canceled, city hall lobby closed

The City of Sierra Vista canceled the City Council work session the City Council meeting scheduled this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

The next regularly scheduled City Council work session is set for Tuesday, April 7, at 3:00 p.m. and the next City Council meeting is set for Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m.

The business set for this week’s agendas can be discussed and acted upon at that time.

In addition, the City has closed the lobby at City Hall until further notice.

Residents may pay for City services online, by mail, or by using the drive-up drop box located in the north end of the City Hall parking lot.

Online payments can be made at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by going to the “I Want To” tab and highlighting “Pay Online.” Any applications, forms, or payments may also be sent via email to CityClerk@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

For assistance with the process or to make an in-person appointment, if absolutely necessary, call (520) 458-3315, ext. 0.

