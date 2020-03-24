Saguaro National Park closes restrooms, comfort stations

Saguaro National Park closes restrooms, comfort stationsNew
TUCSON - Saguaro National Park is closing all of its restrooms and comfort stations in both districts of the park starting Tuesday.
Last week, the park closed its visitor centers and canceled public programs until further notice.
Trails will remain open, however, crowding over the weekend was "concerning," park officials said in a news release.
The park encourages social distancing and trail etiquette, providing space between hikers of at least 6'.