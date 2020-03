LIST: Restaurants open for business during COVID-19

Local Eateries

Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches

Open for pick-up, walk-ins and delivery available every day. Hours may vary.

Locations: 5420 E. Broadway Blvd. #260, 6342 N. Oracle Rd. #B427, 11015 N. Oracle Rd., 4861 E. Grant Rd. #101, 33 N. Stone Ave. #108, 7233 E. Speedway Blvd., 3191 E. Valencia Rd. #100, 10235 E. Old Vail Rd., 1800 E. Fort Lowell Rd., 2741 E. Speedway Blvd. and 5925 W. Arizona Pavilion #101.

Baja Cafe

Open for carry-out every day. Hours vary per location.

Locations: 7002 E Broadway Blvd., 2970 N. Campbell Ave. and 3930 W. Ina Rd. #322.

Barrio Brewing Co.

Open for pick-up and online every day from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 800 E. 16th St.

Beyond Bread

Open for online orders, call-in and to-go Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Locations: 421 W. Ina Rd., 3026 N. Campbell Ave., and 6260 E. Speedway Blvd.

Bisbee Breakfast Club

Open for take-out from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. every day.

Locations: 75A Erie St., 4131 W. Ina Rd., 2936 E. Broadway Blvd., 410 N. Wilmot Rd. #110 and 4811 E. Sunrise Dr. #165.

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

Open for take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery from 12-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 533 N. Fourth Ave.

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs

Open for take-out, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery.

Locations: 2680 N. First Ave. and 5118 S. 12 Ave.

Broadway Pizza Cafe

Open for take-out, walk-up and curbside orders from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 4558 E. Broadway Blvd.

Cafe Santa Rosa

Open for to-go and deliveries from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 2615 S. Sixth Ave.

Calle Tepa Mexican Street Grill & Bar

Open for take-out, online orders and delivery from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday through Friday.

Location: 6151 E. Broadway Blvd.

Canyon's Crown Restuarant & Pub

Open for carry-out Wednesday and Thursday 3-7 p.m., Friday through Sunday noon-7 p.m.

Location: 6958 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Casa Sanchez-Mom's Mexican Food

Open for take-out and phone orders.

Location: 8320 N. Thornydale Rd.

Cattletown Steakhouse

Open for pick-up and delivery Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: 3141 E. Drexel Rd.









National Chain Eateries

Applebee's

Open for delivery carry-out and carside-to-go available every day. Hours 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Locations: 2230 W. Ina Rd. , 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. and 3899 El Mercado Loop.

Arby's

Carry-out and drive-thru available every day. Hours vary.

Locations: 5759 E. Broadway Blvd., 1893 W. Grant Rd., 7285 E. 22nd St., 7920 E. Speedway Blvd., 5275 S. Palo Verde Rd., 8060 N. Oracle Rd., 1530 W. Valencia Rd., 5640 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., 10115 E. Old Vail Rd., 16338 N. Oracle Rd. and 19220 S. Interstate-19.

Blackjack Pizza & Salads

Open for carryout and delivery.

Locations: 2505 N. Campbell Ave. and 8321 E. Broadway Blvd.

Charley's Philly Steaks

Open for pick-up and delivery.

Locations: Tucson Mall at 4500 N. Oracle Rd. and Park Place Mall at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.