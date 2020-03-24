No wrong-doing suspected after COVID-19 testing kits reported missing from El Rio Health

TUCSON - An investigation revealed that a burglary did not take place after El Rio Health officials reported a suspected burglary of COVID-19 test kits to Tucson Police Department on Saturday.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday by TPD, a man dressed as a delivery driver entered the clinic before closing time Friday evening and took 29 unused COVID-19 testing kits. After giving the man access to a secure room where packages are typically left, health officials noticed the testing kits were missing.

El Rio Health officials said its employees did not recognize the delivery person and said he was not "one of their regular delivery drivers."

After TPD released the information and surveillance footage to the public, the delivery man was quickly identified by detectives Sunday.

An investigation was held, which identified that the involved delivery driver was, in fact, a delivery driver for a third-party transport company.

Officials say the test kits were accidentally removed from El Rio Health and transported to Sonora Quest Laboratories.

The kits have since been returned.

The delivery man was not charged in the incident and is suspected of no wrongdoing.